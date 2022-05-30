Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.