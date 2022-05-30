DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Down 5.6% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $202,167.44 and $17.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 336.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.03 or 0.35940814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00500093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008893 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

