DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 85.4% in May

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DMAC opened at $2.44 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.