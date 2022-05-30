Digital Fitness Hits One Day Trading Volume of $317,647.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $317,647.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,180,975 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

