Digital Fitness Trading Down 10.1% This Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $282,591.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.01715042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,187,203 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.