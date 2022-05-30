Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.68. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,738. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $98.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.