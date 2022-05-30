Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.68. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,738. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $98.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

