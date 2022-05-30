Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Golden Entertainment comprises about 0.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.47. 10,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.