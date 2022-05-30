Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $10.63 Million in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 382,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for approximately 8.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.01% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 10,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

