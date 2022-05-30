Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares worth $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 43,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,453. The stock has a market cap of $827.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.