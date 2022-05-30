Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 185,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGS. Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

