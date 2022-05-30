Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 59,620 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. BlueLinx comprises about 4.8% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of BlueLinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE:BXC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,167. The company has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.