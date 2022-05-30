Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 99,000 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Xponential Fitness accounts for 1.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPOF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,649. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

