Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes $3.59 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. InMode comprises approximately 3.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 114,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

