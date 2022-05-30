Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.44. 49,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.