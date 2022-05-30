Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. 13,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,663. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

