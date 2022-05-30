Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of DLB traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. 13,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

