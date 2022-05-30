DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DSS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSS by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSS during the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DSS by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSS during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DSS during the third quarter worth $38,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

