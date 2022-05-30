Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $0.0384

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $25,969.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.01715042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

