Dynamic Market Cap Hits $632,230.38 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $632,230.38 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

