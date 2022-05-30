E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.87) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.62) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.72) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.07).

E.On stock opened at €9.65 ($10.27) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

