Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,210 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,189. The firm has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

