Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of AbbVie worth $510,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.00. 385,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

