Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Stryker worth $222,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.53. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

