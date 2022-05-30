Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 136,371 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 11,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $51.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $759.63. 1,501,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $911.11 and a 200 day moving average of $949.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $912.68.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,501 shares of company stock worth $370,397,841 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

