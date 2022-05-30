Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,247,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,506 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

