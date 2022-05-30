Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,410 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $265,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 178,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

