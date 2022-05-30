Eaton Vance Management Sells 14,219 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $202,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.60. 127,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

