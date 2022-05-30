Eaton Vance Management Sells 28,956 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Intuit worth $360,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $16.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.54. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

