Eaton Vance Management Sells 45,109 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $568,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 497,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

NYSE TMO traded up $32.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $572.35. 59,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average is $587.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

