Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,958 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.53% of EastGroup Properties worth $234,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.37. 11,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $151.22 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

