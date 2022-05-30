Eaton Vance Management Sells 83,807 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,807 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.63% of Marriott International worth $336,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $172.56. 86,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.