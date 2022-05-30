Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,360,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. 120,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,485.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,679.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.