Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 656,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.