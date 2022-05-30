Eden (EDN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded down 56.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $602,717.63 and approximately $8.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eden has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,619.34 or 0.99930104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

