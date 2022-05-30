Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several brokerages have commented on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS EDNMY remained flat at $$24.60 during trading on Monday. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,806. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

