Edgeware Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $573,947.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $573,947.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.43 or 1.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,874,120,082 coins and its circulating supply is 6,215,449,201 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

