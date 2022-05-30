EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $254,666.44

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $254,666.44 and $7,643.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.41 or 0.99949164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

EDUCare

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

