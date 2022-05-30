Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.87. 259,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

