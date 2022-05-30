Elastos Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $264,875.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007260 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.