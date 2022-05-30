Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

ESI stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

