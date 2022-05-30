Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is Gates Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,245 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises 6.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $233,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Element Solutions (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
