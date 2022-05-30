Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0222

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,891.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,383,873 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.