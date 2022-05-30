Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.92) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.89).

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,803.24 ($22.69) on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($27.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,927.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.05.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

