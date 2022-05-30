Energy Web Token (EWT) 1-Day Volume Hits $572,710.00

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00009108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $86.63 million and $572,710.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

