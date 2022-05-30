ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.85) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.38) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ETR ENI opened at €14.19 ($15.10) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.12. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

