Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $164,696.26

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $164,696.26 and approximately $128,093.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00197498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00327712 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

