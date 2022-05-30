EOS (EOS) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004435 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $269.56 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,056,052,675 coins and its circulating supply is 990,828,969 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

