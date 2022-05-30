Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 64.5% in May

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $8,167,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 811,618 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,594. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

