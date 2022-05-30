EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

