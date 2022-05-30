Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $113,289.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

